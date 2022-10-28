28.10.2022 08:00:22

EQS-AFR: HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
