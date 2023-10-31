|
31.10.2023 21:35:54
EQS-AFR: HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
31.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
|Ladebower Chaussee 11
|17493 Greifswald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hanseyachtsag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1762037 31.10.2023 CET/CEST
