EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com

 
