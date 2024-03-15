|
15.03.2024 16:10:48
EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html
