WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

11.12.2025 09:56:13

EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.12.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

11.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243998  11.12.2025 CET/CEST

05.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight Barclays Capital
01.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.25 Hapag-Lloyd Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.11.25 Hapag-Lloyd Hold Deutsche Bank AG
