Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
11.12.2025 09:56:13
EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
|05.12.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.11.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|124,80
|1,79%
