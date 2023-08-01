|
01.08.2023 17:11:08
EQS-AFR: Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2023/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/interim-reports-2023/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding SE
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|
1693547 01.08.2023 CET/CEST
