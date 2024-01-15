EQS-AFR: Heidelberg Materials AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Materials AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Heidelberg Materials AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.01.2024 / 13:39 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024

Address:

Heidelberg Materials AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 21, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 21, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 21, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 21, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 30, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 30, 2024Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations

15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

