|
20.02.2023 09:51:53
EQS-AFR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Heidelberg Pharma AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 13, 2023
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports
20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1563809 20.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!