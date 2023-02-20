EQS-AFR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Heidelberg Pharma AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 13, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen-und-berichte/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 13, 2023Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-investors/announcements/financial-reports

