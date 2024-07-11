11.07.2024 18:13:14

EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.07.2024 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

11.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1944687  11.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944687&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten