HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
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09.07.2026 11:59:43
EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/de/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/en/publications
09.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2363408 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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11:59
|EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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11:59
|EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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