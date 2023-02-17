EQS-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2023 10:14:45

HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2023 / 10:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

Language: English
