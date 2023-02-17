|
EQS-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
