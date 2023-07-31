|
EQS-AFR: hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: hGears AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://hgears.com
