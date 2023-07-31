31.07.2023 19:27:35

EQS-AFR: hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: hGears AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2023 / 19:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/

31.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1692439  31.07.2023 CET/CEST

