hGears Aktie
WKN DE: A3CMGN / ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3
13.03.2026 12:00:03
EQS-AFR: hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: hGears AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://hgears.com
