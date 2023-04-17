|
17.04.2023 20:41:17
EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Geschaeftsberichte.htm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Annual-reports.htm
17.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1609639 17.04.2023 CET/CEST
