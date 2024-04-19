|
19.04.2024 16:18:16
EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Geschaeftsberichte.htm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Geschaeftsberichte.htm
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
