EQS-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2026
Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2026
Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports
