|
28.03.2023 15:48:41
EQS-AFR: home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Home24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html
28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1594699 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!