28.03.2023 15:48:41

EQS-AFR: home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Home24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.03.2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1594699  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

