23.03.2023 07:00:15
EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/4000/finanzpublikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/4000/financial-publications.html
23.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
1589699 23.03.2023 CET/CEST
