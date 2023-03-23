EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2023 07:00:15

HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2023

23.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/4000/finanzpublikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/4000/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
