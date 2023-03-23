EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 30, 2023Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/4000/finanzpublikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 30, 2023Address: http://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/4000/financial-publications.html

