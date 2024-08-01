|
01.08.2024 07:00:10
EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/4000/finanzpublikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/4000/financial-publications.html
01.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1958499 01.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HomeToGomehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 13 August 2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: HomeToGo gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2024 am 13. August 2024 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
22.07.24
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.07.24
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)