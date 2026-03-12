HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
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12.03.2026 16:19:23
EQS-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/de/investors/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/investors/financial-publications
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2290656 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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