07.08.2023 11:45:11
EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
