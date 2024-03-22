EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2024 11:57:23

Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
