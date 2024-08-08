|
08.08.2024 11:16:39
EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
08.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1964151 08.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hypoport SEmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
06.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt sich mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)