Hypoport Aktie
WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365
|
06.08.2026 11:12:54
EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
06.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|LEI Code:
|391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378652 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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