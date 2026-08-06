Hypoport Aktie

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WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

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06.08.2026 11:12:54

EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2026 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/

06.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

 
End of News EQS News Service

2378652  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

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