Hypoport Aktie

Hypoport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

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07.05.2026 11:07:03

EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/

07.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2323206  07.05.2026 CET/CEST

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