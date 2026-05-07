Hypoport Aktie
WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365
|
07.05.2026 11:07:03
EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
07.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323206 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!