EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



27.04.2022 / 14:53

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:



Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Remarks:

The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of IMMOFINANZ AG which was published on 21 April 2022 has been corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF report package.



This - corrected - version of the ESEF report package replaces the version published on 21 April 2022.



The ESEF report package includes a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be accessed by readers without the assistance of further programs. The version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and is not affected by the correction.

27.04.2022

