27.04.2022 14:53:45
EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
This is an announcement of change.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip
Language: English
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Annual_Financial_Report_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip
Remarks:
The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of IMMOFINANZ AG which was published on 21 April 2022 has been corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF report package.
This - corrected - version of the ESEF report package replaces the version published on 21 April 2022.
The ESEF report package includes a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be accessed by readers without the assistance of further programs. The version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and is not affected by the correction.
27.04.2022
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|http://www.immofinanz.com
|EQS News Service
