INDUS Aktie
WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108
|
09.01.2026 11:35:03
EQS-AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/
09.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257912 09.01.2026 CET/CEST
