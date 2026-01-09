EQS-AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2026Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2026Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/

