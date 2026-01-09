INDUS Aktie
WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108
|
09.01.2026 11:25:53
EQS-AFR: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://indus.eu/investors/financial-publications/
09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257914 09.01.2026 CET/CEST
