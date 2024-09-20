20.09.2024 10:57:29

EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.09.2024 / 10:57 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

20.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1992571  20.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992571&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu infas Holding Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu infas Holding Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft 6,80 0,00% infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen