|
20.09.2024 10:57:29
EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
20.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infas-holding.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1992571 20.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu infas Holding Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu infas Holding Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|6,80
|0,00%