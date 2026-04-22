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WKN: 609710 / ISIN: DE0006097108

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22.04.2026 12:02:33

EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2026 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312930  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

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