infas Aktie
WKN: 609710 / ISIN: DE0006097108
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22.04.2026 12:02:33
EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infas-holding.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2312930 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|6,85
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