|
07.05.2024 14:19:08
EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/
07.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1897757 07.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|XETRA-Handel: Schlussendlich Gewinne im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX fast am Allzeithoch - Infineon plus 13 Prozent (Dow Jones)
|
17:50
|Auto-Segment belastet: Infineon senkt erneut Ziele für 2023/24 - Aktie dennoch mit Kursrally (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Zuversicht in Europa: So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: DAX am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)