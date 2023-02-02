02.02.2023 10:15:55

EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure: February 02, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Date of disclosure: February 02, 2023
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
