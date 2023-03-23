|
23.03.2023 12:02:44
EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports
23.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1590607 23.03.2023 CET/CEST
