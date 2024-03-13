Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 16:56:00

EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
