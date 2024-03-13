|
13.03.2024 16:56:00
EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports
Language:
|English
Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
Internet:
|www.initse.com
