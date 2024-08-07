|
07.08.2024 08:57:21
EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports/
07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1962515 07.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|38,70
|-1,02%