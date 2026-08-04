init innovation in traffic systems Aktie
WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807
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04.08.2026 08:12:23
EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports/
04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|LEI Code:
|391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376674 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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08:12
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
08:12
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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