init innovation in traffic systems Aktie
WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807
|
05.11.2026 15:19:41
EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports/
05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|LEI Code:
|391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429440 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
06.11.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
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05.11.26
|EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
05.11.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Elena Maklak-Timmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Elena Maklak-Timmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|32,70
|2,03%
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