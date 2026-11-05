init innovation in traffic systems Aktie

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WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807

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05.11.2026 15:19:41

EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.11.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports/

05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com
LEI Code: 391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

 
End of News EQS News Service

2429440  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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