12.04.2023 11:13:57
EQS-AFR: InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InnoTec TSS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InnoTec TSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
|English
|InnoTec TSS AG
|Grunerstraße 62
|40239 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|www.innotectss.de
