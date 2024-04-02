02.04.2024 10:34:45

EQS-AFR: InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InnoTec TSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.04.2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InnoTec TSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: InnoTec TSS AG
Grunerstraße 62
40239 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.innotectss.de

 
