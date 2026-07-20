InnoTec Aktie
WKN: 540510 / ISIN: DE0005405104
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20.07.2026 16:19:13
EQS-AFR: InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InnoTec TSS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InnoTec TSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 01, 2026
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InnoTec TSS AG
|Grunerstraße 62
|40239 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.innotectss.de
|LEI Code:
|391200OUIDGMRWPH1L32
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2368748 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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