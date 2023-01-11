|
EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3150/finanzergebnisse.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3150/financial-results.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3150/finanzergebnisse.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3150/financial-results.html
