Instone Real Estate Group Aktie

Instone Real Estate Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

17.02.2026 13:31:43

EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.02.2026 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results

17.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2277536  17.02.2026 CET/CEST

