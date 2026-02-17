EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



17.02.2026 / 13:31 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026

Address:

Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2026Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2026Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 05, 2026Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 05, 2026Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results

17.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News