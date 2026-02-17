Instone Real Estate Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
|
17.02.2026 13:31:43
EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results
17.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2277536 17.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!