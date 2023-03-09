|
09.03.2023 09:09:38
EQS-AFR: Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports
