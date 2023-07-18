|
18.07.2023 07:55:12
EQS-AFR: Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2023
Address: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2023
Address: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports
