13.03.2024 07:28:01
EQS-AFR: Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports
