EQS-AFR: Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2024 / 07:28 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
