29.05.2024 11:46:40
EQS-AFR: InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications
29.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1913739 29.05.2024 CET/CEST
