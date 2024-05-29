29.05.2024 11:46:40

EQS-AFR: InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.05.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 07, 2024
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Internet: www.intica-systems.com

 
