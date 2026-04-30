InTiCa Systems Aktie
WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846
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30.04.2026 08:44:33
EQS-AFR: InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InTiCa Systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2026
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2026
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2026
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://intica-systems.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://intica-systems.com/en/investor-relations/publications
30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InTiCa Systems SE
|Spitalhofstraße 94
|94032 Passau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.intica-systems.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2318556 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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