23.03.2023 15:04:45
EQS-AFR: InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: InVision AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InVision AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.ivx.com/investors/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InVision AG
|Speditionstraße 5
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivx.com
