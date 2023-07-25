|
25.07.2023 10:00:14
EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
