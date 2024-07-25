|
25.07.2024 12:35:11
EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: IONOS Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
25.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1954221 25.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IONOSmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
11:06
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:06
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)