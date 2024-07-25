EQS-AFR: IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2024 12:35:11

IONOS Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST
IONOS Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
